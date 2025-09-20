Varun Dhawan Says ‘Meri Tulsi Perfect Hai’ as Janhvi Kapoor Gets Makeup Done in Bed

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–In a fun behind-the-scenes moment, Varun Dhawan gave fans a candid glimpse of his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi Kapoor getting her makeup done—while still lounging in bed.

The actor shared a playful reel on Instagram, showing Janhvi comfortably lying under the covers as her makeup artist worked their magic. Too sleepy to sit up, Janhvi can also be seen casually performing the hook step from their recently released track “Bijuria.”

The on-screen Tulsi’s lazy glam moment was captioned by Varun with a cheeky remark:

“Meri Tulsi perfect hai.”

Adding her own dose of humor, Janhvi commented on the post:

“Thank god on mute,”

as the video played along to the song “Perfect” from their upcoming romantic comedy, instead of capturing any sleepy chatter from the set.

New Music, Old Vibes: ‘Perfect’ and ‘Bijuria’ Hit the Right Note

The viral video arrives just days after the launch of the film’s latest track, “Perfect,” released on September 18. The song features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa, who also lends his signature vocals and energy to the track. With lyrics and music by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and production by Dilmaan, the song adds a fresh vibe to the film’s colorful musical lineup.

Earlier, on September 3, the makers released a revamped version of the 1999 hit “Bijuria.” Reimagined by Tanishk Bagchi, the updated track brings together the old and new with additional lyrics and contemporary production. While the original was sung by Sonu Nigam, the new version pairs Nigam’s vocals with Asees Kaur, injecting it with renewed sass and groove.

The music video showcases Varun and Janhvi’s sizzling chemistry, their dynamic dance moves, and an undeniable on-screen spark that has fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

About the Film: A Big Fat Bollywood Wedding Spectacle

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set against the backdrop of a vibrant Indian wedding, promising a return to the grand, joyful world of the classic Bollywood family entertainer. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the film features a star-studded ensemble including:

Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra

Rohit Saraf

Akshay Oberoi

Maniesh Paul

With music, mischief, and plenty of emotional drama, the film aims to deliver an all-round cinematic experience rooted in love, laughter, and tradition. (Source: IANS)