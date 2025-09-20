Kajol Proves an Outfit Can Outshine a Compliment in Stunning New Post

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Kajol is once again turning heads—not just with her charisma, but with a powerful fashion statement. On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of glamorous photos, reminding fans how the right outfit can sometimes do more for self-esteem than any compliment.

Dressed in a sleek and elegant black dress, Kajol radiated confidence and timeless style. Captioning the post with her trademark wit, she wrote:

“Sometimes ur feelings can get complicated but dressing shouldn’t be! Here’s to an uncomplicated beautiful black dress that did more for my self-esteem than a compliment! #trailerlaunch #twomuch #black.”

In the images, the Dilwale actress is seen striking confident poses, letting her outfit—and attitude—speak volumes. The look was first unveiled during the trailer launch of her upcoming talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, premiering soon on Prime Video.

Kajol and Twinkle’s Unfiltered Talk Show

The much-awaited trailer for Prime Video’s original talk show was dropped on September 15, giving viewers a sneak peek into the chemistry between long-time friends Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. In her debut as a talk show host, Kajol shared:

“Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from.”

She added that the show breaks away from traditional formats:

“No single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with.”

Twinkle echoed the sentiment: “I’ve always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humor—and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief.”

A Star-Studded Guest Lineup

The talk show is set to feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more.

With candid conversations, unexpected moments, and a touch of glam, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle promises to be a refreshing new addition to India’s digital entertainment landscape. (Source: IANS)