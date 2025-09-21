Obituary: In Loving Memory of Anupam Somnath Wali (1951–2025): A Life of Love, Service, and Community

Anupam Somnath Wali of Billerica, Massachusetts

October 12, 1951 – September 19, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather – Anupam Somnath Wali.

Anupam was born, raised, and educated in the sciences before meeting his better-half, Neelam. Together, they were married for over four decades – building an extraordinary home, family, business, and community of connected friends. Together, they were the epitome of a life well-lived.

Known for his love of conversation, a hot cup of tea, and lending a helping hand, Anupam was a dedicated member of the Kashmiri Pandit and Indian American community for nearly four decades. He was a proud member of the India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB), serving as the organization’s President from 2003 to 2005. He was also a fixture with the India Society of Worcester, Hindi Manch, United India Association, Saheli Boston, and Kashmiri Overseas Association. Within his local community in Billerica, he served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and as a volunteer with the Billerica Lions Club.

Anupam earned his Ph.D. in microbiology from M.S. University of Baroda in Gujarat, India, moving across the ocean to complete his postdoctoral research at Temple University and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

He will be remembered for many, many things – but most of all for the incredible friend he was, the relationships he built and nourished, and the enveloping hugs that embodied his resonant warmth.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Neelam; daughters Ambika Wali (and Manish) Patel of Winchester, Anjali Wali of Watertown, Nisha (and Ankit) Koul of Arlington; and grandchildren, Jaya, Kavi, and Suri Patel. He is also survived by his brother, Bushan Lal (and Sarla) Wali of New Delhi, India. Anupam also leaves behind a broad extended family of cousins and in-laws whom he loved so dearly, including his brother-in-law, Vipin Khushu and his sister-in-laws Sushma Kaul and Kamini Bhat along with her two children – Vineet (and Misha) Bhat and Neeraj (and Gretchen Phillips) Bhat.

Please join us for memorial services in honor of Anupam

Monday, September 22, 2025

Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory

38 Range Rd, Route 111

Windham, NH 03087

(603) 898-9552

If you wish to greet the family to pay your respects prior to the services, we invite you to join us for visiting hours:

Visiting Hours

2 to 3 PM

Religious and Remembrance Services

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Private Cremation Ceremony for Family Members

5:30 to 6 PM

For those that are unable to join us in person, the formal services will be livestreamed at the below link starting at 3:30 p.m.

https://babson-edu.zoom.us/j/91238401835

In lieu of Flowers, the Wali Family requests that memorial contributions be sent directly to Saheli Boston, and organization that Neelam and Anupam have supported and loved.

https://saheliboston.org/donate/