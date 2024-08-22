US Tibet envoy meets Dalai Lama, reaffirms support

- Advertisement -

New York– In a significant diplomatic move, US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, Uzra Zeya, met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who underwent successful knee replacement surgery, to convey President Joe Biden’s wishes and reaffirmed commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans.

At the meeting in New York, she discussed the United States’ ongoing efforts to address human rights abuses inside Tibet.

Observers believe the meeting shows a powerful symbol of solidarity and commitment to Tibet’s cause. However, this meeting may spark an angry response from China, which vehemently opposes any external interference in Tibetan affairs.

At the meeting, Zeya was joined by Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights Kelly Razzouk.

A statement by the US Department of State on Wednesday said during the audience, she conveyed, on behalf of President Biden, “best wishes for His Holiness’s good health and reaffirmed the US commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage”.

Under Secretary, Zeya welcomed His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s lifelong dedication to promoting nonviolence and compassion. The Under Secretary also took the opportunity “to discuss with His Holiness Tibetan cultural preservation, the United States’ ongoing efforts to address human rights abuses inside Tibet, and support for resuming dialogue between the PRC and His Holiness and his representatives”.

The elderly Buddhist monk reached New York on Tuesday after completing a six-week recovery period at the Nappi Farmhouse in Syracuse following successful knee replacement surgery on June 28.

Dr David Mayman, MD, Chief of the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, said the Dalai Lama is expected to continue improving over the next six to 12 months.

On Thursday, members of the Tibetan Community of North America will offer a prayer for the Dalai Lama’s long life at the UBS Arena in New York City.

Following this, during a brief stopover in Zurich, Switzerland, the Tibetan community will offer another long-life prayer at the Hallenstadion on August 25.

The Nobel Peace Laureate is expected to return to Dharamsala on August 28.

The Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in March 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, believes in a ‘middle-way’ approach, meaning greater autonomy for Tibet rather than outright independence.

The 89-year-old Tibetan monk lives in exile in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala in the northern Indian Himalayas. (IANS)