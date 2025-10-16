Udit Narayan Joins ‘Indian Idol – Yaadon Ki Playlist,’ Says ‘For the First Time, a Father Will Step Into His Son’s Shoes’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Legendary playback singer Udit Narayan is set to appear on the upcoming season of Indian Idol – Yaadon Ki Playlist and has hinted at taking on a unique new role, saying that for the first time ever, “a father will step into his son’s shoes.”

The veteran singer, however, stopped short of revealing whether he would be joining the show as a judge or a host. “I’m truly overwhelmed by all the love coming my way, and it makes me happy to know that people are excited to see me on the Indian Idol judges’ panel. But I want to set the record straight — this season, I’m trying something completely different,” Udit said.

He added, “For years, I’ve appeared on Indian Idol as a guest and have always been showered with affection. But for the first time ever, a father will step into his son’s shoes — usually, it’s the other way around! Aditya is excited about it, and I hope you all will love it!”

The show will feature Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah on the judging panel.

A four-time National Film Award winner, Udit Narayan was honored with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution to Indian arts and culture. He began his playback career in 1980, performing alongside icons like Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, and rose to fame with the 1988 classic Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Throughout the 1990s, he became one of Bollywood’s most beloved voices, delivering hits such as Pehla Nasha, Papa Kehte Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein, Neend Churayi Meri, Mitwa, Hum Tum, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka.

Indian Idol – Yaadon Ki Playlist premieres October 18 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. (Source: IANS)