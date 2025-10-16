Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce Look in Title Track of Upcoming Film ‘Dhurandhar’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– The makers of the upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar on Thursday released the film’s title track, offering fans a fiery first look at Ranveer Singh’s intense new avatar.

The high-octane number sets the tone for the film, showcasing Singh performing powerful action sequences and delivering a commanding screen presence. Sharing the track on Instagram, the actor wrote, “An Inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men. #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025.”

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the song blends modern hip-hop with Punjabi folk influences, creating a gritty and cinematic soundscape. The track features vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur, with lyrics penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Music director Shashwat Sachdev described the experience of reimagining the classic folk piece Na De Dil Pardesi Nu for Dhurandhar as both “an honor and a responsibility.”

“The song was written into the film’s soul—it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark,” Sachdev said. “Ojas Gautam and I shaped the sonic energy until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind, and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track. This version bridges generations—honoring the original while connecting with younger audiences through its contemporary pulse.”

The trailer for Dhurandhar is set to release on November 12. Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5, 2025. (Source: IANS)