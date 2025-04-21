U.S. Parents Divided on When to Talk to Kids About Puberty, Study Finds

New York– While most U.S. parents agree it’s important to talk to their children about puberty, a new study reveals they are sharply divided on when those conversations should begin. The findings come from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, which explored parental attitudes and challenges around discussing body changes with kids.

According to the report, parents struggle most with determining the right age to start the conversation and whether to include discussions about sex.

“It’s easy to assume a child is too young for conversations about puberty,” said Sarah Clark, co-director of the Mott Poll. “But many parents are surprised to see their tween already showing signs of puberty or asking unexpected questions about body changes.”

Clark emphasized that starting these discussions early allows parents to provide accurate, age-appropriate information, helping children understand what to expect and reducing confusion or anxiety. If parents avoid the subject, children may turn to classmates, social media, or television for answers—sources that can often be misleading.

The poll found varied approaches among parents. About 50% described their strategy as proactive, initiating conversations before their children ask questions. Two in five said they only talk about puberty when prompted, while 5% admitted to avoiding the subject entirely.

Emotional discomfort also plays a role. One in five parents expressed worry about feeling embarrassed, and one in six feared saying the wrong thing.

Among parents of 10- to 12-year-olds, one in four said their child was unwilling to talk about puberty. For parents of 7- to 9-year-olds, nearly one-third believed their child was still too young to understand the topic.

Clark noted that parents’ own experiences often influence how they approach these conversations. “Many parents reported having little or no discussion about puberty when they were young,” she said. “If it was treated as awkward or taboo in their own childhood, that can make it harder to know how to begin with their own kids.”

Another frequent dilemma is when and how to introduce the topic of sex and reproduction. Clark advises that early discussions should focus on helping kids understand that physical and emotional changes are normal. More detailed conversations about sex can unfold gradually over time.

Parents also reported that children often raise questions about their own bodies, their parents’ bodies, or other puberty-related topics, highlighting the need for ongoing, supportive dialogue.

“As kids grow and experience new phases of puberty, it’s essential for parents to keep the conversation going,” Clark said. “Being a reliable and open source of information is one of the most important things parents can do.” (Source: IANS)