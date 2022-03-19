TYE Boston Launches NEW Summer Entrepreneurship Boot Camp for rising 7th-9th Graders

BOSTON–TYE Boston, a TiE Boston initiative that is is dedicated to fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs, has launched a new summer entrepreneurship boot camp for rising 7th-9th graders.

Over the past 16 years, TYE Boston has served 570+ high school students in the greater New England area and had incredible success; 97% of alumni report an increased ability to lead, 90% of alumni report that TYE influenced their decision to pursue a career in STEM and 40% report TYE inspired them to start their own company.

With the launch of its new summer boot camp, TYE aims to serve those students looking to explore entrepreneurship in a fun, project-based learning environment.

The TYE Summer Entrepreneurship Boot Camp curriculum will include design thinking, rapid prototyping, sales, and marketing. Throughout the boot camp, students will have the opportunity to collaborate with peers to create a solution to a pressing problem, learn directly from industry experts and startup founders, and develop their communication, collaboration, public speaking, and leadership skills as they create their startup.

The boot camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 8-12 and will be co-hosted by CIC Cambridge in Kendall Square.

Registration for TYE Boston’s Summer Entrepreneurship Boot Camp is now open, and there are limited spots available. Learn more and register today by visiting https://www.tye-boston.org/program-details .

“We’re happy to host the TYE Summer Entrepreneurship Boot Camp at our Cambridge center,” said Mark Moreau, general manager for CIC Massachusetts. “Our mission is to support exceptional entrepreneurs and startups pioneering solutions to local and global challenges. So, it makes perfect sense for us to support this program as it inspires and educates the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders.”

CIC is a leader in building and operating innovation campuses that support the growth of entrepreneurs and startups. Founded in 1999 with a single location in Kendall Square, the company now operates more than 1 million square feet of shared workspace and event space in Boston, Cambridge, Miami, Philadelphia, Providence, Rotterdam, St. Louis, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Its collaborative work environments support thousands of individuals in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors who are focused on innovating solutions to local and global problems.