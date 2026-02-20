Outstanding Women Video Interview: Pubali Banerjee: Scientist, Leader & Community Bridge-Builder

BOSTON — In this Video Interview, Pubali Banerjee reflects on a journey shaped by science, service, and a deep commitment to community.

A senior biopharmaceutical scientist and nonprofit leader, Banerjee has built her career on bridging worlds — science and service, tradition and innovation, and generations across cultures. She believes leadership begins with listening and flourishes through integrity, a philosophy that has guided both her professional path and her volunteer work.

Banerjee serves as President of Prabasi of New England, one of the region’s largest Bengali cultural organizations. Under her leadership, the nonprofit has evolved into a vibrant, inclusive, and financially stable 501(c)(3) institution serving South Asian and broader BIPOC communities across New England. She has strengthened governance, expanded cultural and educational programming, and prioritized long-term sustainability while preserving the organization’s cultural roots.

Professionally, Banerjee is Senior Staff Engineer in CMC Bioprocess Development at Takeda, where she provides scientific and strategic leadership for drug substance and bioprocess development programs supporting clinical and late-stage therapeutics. She earned her Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Microbiology from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed postdoctoral training at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Her scientific career spans academic biomedical research, translational science, and pharmaceutical innovation.

During her presidency at Prabasi, signature events such as Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Kobi Jayanti have flourished, welcoming families across cultures and faiths. Prabasi’s Durga Puja has grown to unprecedented scale, drawing nearly 2,000 attendees over three days of programming. A landmark achievement during her tenure was commissioning a new Durga Prathima from renowned artist Kumar Tuli — the first in more than 30 years — symbolizing cultural renewal and stewardship, in alignment with UNESCO’s recognition of Durga Puja as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Beyond cultural programming, Banerjee has prioritized youth engagement, scholarships, STEM mentorship, and leadership development, ensuring that Prabasi remains not only a cultural home but also a launchpad for future generations.

In recognition of her contributions to science, nonprofit leadership, and inclusive community building, Banerjee has been named one of INDIA New England News’ Outstanding Women of 2026. She will be honored at the 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala on March 14 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, where approximately 400 community leaders and changemakers are expected to gather.

In the Video Interview, Banerjee shares insights into balancing a demanding scientific career with nonprofit leadership, the importance of cultural continuity in the diaspora, and her vision for empowering the next generation of leaders.