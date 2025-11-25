Tulsi Kumar Says New Song ‘Shartaan’ Marks Break From Old Patterns: “Heart Quietly Said It’s Time to Grow”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood singer Tulsi Kumar has released her latest dance track, ‘Shartaan,’ calling it a bold reinvention that challenged her creatively and pushed her in new artistic directions.

The song presents a fresh musical and visual identity for Kumar, featuring a new vocal tone and high-energy choreography inspired by freestyle fusion with a touch of Bollywood flair. Composed by Abhijeet Srivastava with lyrics by Shayra, the track is designed with a global pop sensibility and a hook crafted to dominate playlists.

Kumar said the song reflects a personal turning point in her career. “Every artist reaches a point where they want to break their own patterns, when the heart quietly says it’s time to grow and outdo yourself,” she said. “‘Shartaan’ became that whisper for me, except it wasn’t quiet at all. It was loud, bold, and full of colours I had never touched before.”

She said she pushed herself to explore new styles both vocally and physically. “This is a side of me my audience hasn’t really seen before,” she said, calling the track visually elevated and global in sound while remaining true to her artistic identity.

The music video, directed by Ranju Varghese, takes place inside a surreal life-size dollhouse, using color, style, and movement to chart a journey of glitter-filled rebellion. Kumar appears in four distinct looks, each reflecting a different emotional beat as the storyline moves toward confrontation and self-empowerment.

The video emphasizes glossy visuals, bold silhouettes and expressive choreography.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, ‘Shartaan’ is now streaming across major platforms and on the official T-Series YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)