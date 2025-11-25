Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute to Dharmendra: ‘Your Soul Will Live Through Your Films’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday following news of the star’s death.

Khan shared a throwback photo with Dharmendra on X and called him a father figure. “Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me… thank you for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over,” he wrote.

He added, “You are immortal, and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always.”

Dharmendra, born in Punjab in 1935, was one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and enduring stars. He first entered the industry after winning a nationwide talent search organized by Filmfare magazine and Bimal Roy Productions in 1958, launching a career that spanned decades.

He went on to dominate Hindi cinema through the 1960s, 1970s and beyond with his charismatic screen presence and emotional range. His versatility made him equally at home in romance, action and comedy.

Among his most celebrated films are ‘Phool Aur Patthar,’ which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay,’ where his portrayal of the witty and endearing Veeru became iconic. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, for his contribution to Indian cinema. (Source: IANS)