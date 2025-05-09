Trial Set to Begin in Targeted Robbery Case Affecting Indian and South Asian Families Across Eastern Massachusetts

- Advertisement -

WALTHAM, MA — A major criminal trial connected to a years-long wave of targeted home invasions against Indian and South Asian families across eastern Massachusetts is set to begin on June 14, 2025.

The case centers on a burglary crew accused of robbing at least 92 homes across 41 communities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire between 2018 and 2024, stealing more than $4 million in jewelry, gold, and family heirlooms, according to authorities and media reports

Victims—many of them Indian American professionals such as doctors, engineers, and biotech executives—were primarily targeted based on ethnicity and cultural practices of keeping valuables, especially jewelry at home.

The Accused

Four men have been indicted and remain in custody at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction in Billerica, MA:

Steven Berdugo , 28, alleged to be a key figure in the group, known for his agility and suspected of using second-story access tactics.

, 28, alleged to be a key figure in the group, known for his agility and suspected of using second-story access tactics. Jovan Lemon , 29, and his brother Paul Lemon , 30, both of Providence, RI.

, 29, and his brother , 30, both of Providence, RI. Paul Miller, 46, the father of the Lemon brothers, who often served as getaway driver.

All four have pleaded not guilty and are facing unarmed burglary and related charges, with bails set between $500,000 and $1 million. They were arrested in Rhode Island in April 2024 in a joint operation by Rhode Island and Massachusetts State Police, along with the U.S. Marshals.

The group’s alleged tactics included using telescoping ladders to reach second-floor windows, Wi-Fi jammers to disable security systems, and magnetic GPS trackers to monitor when families left home.

According to prosecutors, some members researched temple attendance and even Googled phrases like “rich Indian community in Massachusetts” to find targets.

Authorities say evidence—ranging from mobile phone GPS data to surveillance footage and recovered stolen goods—links the men to robberies in communities such as Sudbury, Hopkinton, Lincoln, Sharon, and Boxborough, among others.

Upcoming Court Proceedings

A pretrial hearing on May 16, 2025, will determine whether the trial proceeds as scheduled. Prosecutors from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are expected to seek lengthy prison terms, possibly up to 20 years, while defense attorneys may argue for reduced sentencing.

Victims are expected to provide impact statements in court, sharing how these invasions shattered their sense of security and caused the loss of invaluable, often irreplaceable, cultural items.

Community Response

The Indian and South Asian communities in Massachusetts have rallied in response. The crimes, which appear to have deliberately targeted people of South Asian descent, have prompted concerns about both racial profiling by criminals and gaps in protective infrastructure.

“This is not just about theft — it’s about targeted violence against our community,” said Samir Desai, a prominent Indian American community leader. “We need to show up in court, support the victims, and demand accountability.”

Desai and others are urging residents to attend the trial and educate themselves on home security tools and reporting protocols. Desai also applauded efforts of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan in helping the community and chasing the culprits.

Resources and How to Help

To assist affected families and raise awareness, India New England News has launched a Robbery Resource Center that includes:

Safety tips tailored to South Asian households

Local police and legal aid contacts

Opportunities to write support letters or volunteer

What You Can Do

Attend the trial to show solidarity

Sign the letter to support the community and demand stiffer sentence

Submit statements to the court as a concerned community member

• Report suspicious behavior to authorities

• Share safety information within your networks

This trial is more than a legal proceeding—it is a pivotal moment for a community demanding justice, safety, and respect. With coordinated community involvement, meaningful change is possible.