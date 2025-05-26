After the Fall by Upendra Mishra Launches June 5: A Bold Work of Autofiction Exploring Collapse, Awakening, and Quiet Transformation

- Advertisement -

Boston— In a world driven by ambition and outward success, After the Fall by Upendra Mishra arrives as a bold and timely work of autofiction—offering readers a powerful meditation on failure, identity, and the long path to inner wholeness.

Officially launching on June 5, the book blends personal truth with literary craft to explore what it means to fall apart—and to return, transformed.

Early readers are calling the novel “poetic,” “philosophically rich,” and “emotionally profound,” praising its ability to transcend categories and speak directly to the soul.

A Story Rooted in Indian Wisdom, Global Experience

After the Fall follows Owen, a high-performing professional and entrepreneur whose life collapses just as everything seems to be going right. Rather than rush to rebuild, he pauses—and begins to confront the deeper patterns beneath his success and repeated collapse.

“This is not a book about success,” Mishra writes. “It’s a book about descent—and the slow, messy, beautiful act of returning.”

The book draws from ancient Indian scriptures like the Mahabharata, Upanishads, and Bhagavad Gita, as well as Western thinkers such as Marcus Aurelius, Carl Jung, and Daniel Kahneman. It’s a story that blends literary elegance with spiritual and psychological depth, written for anyone questioning the cost of a life lived only on the surface.

Endorsements from Indian-American Leaders and Thinkers

The book has already drawn wide praise from across the Indian-American community and beyond:

Dr. Sanjiv Chopra (Harvard Medical School) calls it “majestic… a journey through heartbreak, inner transformation, and the acceptance of a self-grounded place.”

(Harvard Medical School) calls it “majestic… a journey through heartbreak, inner transformation, and the acceptance of a self-grounded place.” Mukesh Chatter (Alsym Energy) describes it as “a rare act of stillness… beautifully written, emotionally sincere, and rich in vulnerability.”

(Alsym Energy) describes it as “a rare act of stillness… beautifully written, emotionally sincere, and rich in vulnerability.” Desh Deshpande (MIT Corporation) calls it “a deeply moving exploration of compassion, redemption, and the quiet power of self-awareness.”

(MIT Corporation) calls it “a deeply moving exploration of compassion, redemption, and the quiet power of self-awareness.” Ian S. Gillespie (Gillespie & Co.) likens its message to studies on Buddhist monks, noting its resonance with happiness rooted in simplicity and spiritual insight.

(Gillespie & Co.) likens its message to studies on Buddhist monks, noting its resonance with happiness rooted in simplicity and spiritual insight. Kedar Gupta (Author, Carving My Destiny) praises it as “a masterclass in conscious leadership… a must-read for anyone balancing ambition with authenticity.”

(Author, Carving My Destiny) praises it as “a masterclass in conscious leadership… a must-read for anyone balancing ambition with authenticity.” Uma Hiremath, Ph.D. (Stonehill College) calls it “thoughtful, reflective, and beautifully written… a book whose wisdom lingers long after the last page.”

(Stonehill College) calls it “thoughtful, reflective, and beautifully written… a book whose wisdom lingers long after the last page.” Prashanth Palakurthi (Juju Productions) describes it as “a profound invitation to redefine growth—not as striving, but as arriving inward.”

(Juju Productions) describes it as “a profound invitation to redefine growth—not as striving, but as arriving inward.” Dr. Manju Sheth, MD (Chai with Manju) says it offers “profound insights into the mind-body connection… a must-read for anyone seeking true balance and wholeness.”

(Chai with Manju) says it offers “profound insights into the mind-body connection… a must-read for anyone seeking true balance and wholeness.” Sunayana Kachroo (film writer and poet) says it is “an intimate unraveling… reminding us the real journey was never outward, but always inward.”

(film writer and poet) says it is “an intimate unraveling… reminding us the real journey was never outward, but always inward.” Dr. Vishnu Shukla adds that it “elegantly bridges literature, psychology, and philosophy… a powerful resource for self-realization.”

“We’re excited to share this story with readers who are tired of the same old success narratives,” said Upendra Mishra. “After the Fall is a deeply personal book, but it’s written for anyone who has ever asked, ‘Why does this keep happening to me?’ or ‘What does it really mean to be whole?’ I hope it becomes not just a story, but a companion for those navigating their own turning points.”

About the Author

Upendra Mishra is a writer, entrepreneur, and publisher whose life spans continents and spiritual traditions. Born in India, educated in the U.S., and shaped by lived experience across the globe, he brings a rare blend of introspection and cultural fluency to his work. He is also the publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publication such as IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and the Boston Real Estate Times.

After the Fall is his debut novel and follows the success of his autobiographical series My Journey Without My Mother, featured in INDIA New England News.

A Timely Book for a Tired World

As burnout, disconnection, and performance anxiety reach all-time highs—especially in high-achieving communities—After the Fall offers something urgently needed: a story of surrender, reflection, and true return.

Availability

After the Fall launches June 5, 2025, and is available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon and major online platforms.