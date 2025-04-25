Third Single ‘Thanu’ from Nani’s HIT: The Third Case Released

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of the highly anticipated crime action thriller HIT: The Third Case, directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and starring “Natural Star” Nani, released the film’s third single, Thanu, on Friday.

The slow-burn track, composed by Mickey J Meyer, is performed by popular singer Anirudh, with lyrics penned by Raghav.

Nani took to social media to share the release of the song, writing: “This song and the vibe. Thank you, Ani. Fully trippin’. A @MickeyJMeyer surprise. #Thanu.”

Interestingly, Nani revealed earlier that the filmmakers chose not to reveal any scenes from the movie in the Thanu video. Instead, they created a specially shot video exclusively for the song.

What sets Thanu apart is its contrasting elements. While the song’s western rock-inspired lyrics suggest a romantic tone, the accompanying visuals depict Nani immersed in his role as a relentless cop, carrying out his duties with intensity.

In HIT: The Third Case, Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, a tough-as-nails police officer. The film’s recently released trailer offers a glimpse into Arjun’s uncompromising approach to law enforcement.

“Criminals belong either behind a 10-foot lockup or buried six feet underground. No criminal should roam free until they’ve undergone real behavioral correction. You don’t need to be personally affected to believe this—being a police officer is enough,” Arjun declares to his superiors, setting the tone for the gritty narrative.

The trailer also introduces a woman terrified for her abducted nine-month-old child, providing a chilling description of the suspected kidnapper: “He’s 5’9″ or 5’10”, with a few strands of white hair in his beard.”

In another scene, a shopkeeper speaks about a soldier who fearlessly steps into harm’s way to protect others: “Only he knows how many days and nights he’s worked tirelessly to save one life.”

The trailer concludes with a poignant exchange between Arjun and his love interest. When she asks if she should call him Arjun or Sarkaar, he replies, “When I’m among people, call me Arjun. When I’m among criminals, I’m Sarkaar.”

HIT: The Third Case is the third installment in the HIT cinematic universe and is set to release worldwide on May 1. (Source: IANS)