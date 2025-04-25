Akhil Sachdeva: I Never Step Away From My Art, Not Even for a Second

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Acclaimed singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva believes his music is defined by truth, love, and humanity—qualities that make his work instantly recognizable. For Sachdeva, his art is not just a profession but a way of life, something he breathes every second.

When asked what emotional journey he hopes listeners will experience years from now when they play a playlist of his songs, Sachdeva told IANS:

“Well, even today, people are still listening to Humsafar, which released back in 2017. Then came Tera Ban Jaunga, Channa Ve, O Saajna, and Mere Liye. Whether it’s my singles or film tracks, I think listeners will always be able to recognize an Akhil Sachdeva song from afar. There’s a certain truth in my music.”

He continued, “That’s the gift of a true artist—the ability to express love and humanity honestly. In the end, that’s what truly matters in this world and this universe. It’s about expressing honesty, love, and humility, and I believe my music carries that essence.”

The Mere Liye hitmaker shared that his relationship with his art is deeply personal and unwavering.

“I don’t know, I don’t live or behave like other artists. I have my own way of connecting with my art, and I live it every single second. I can’t be without it—not even for a moment. I never leave my art, not for a single second.”

Sachdeva’s Bollywood journey began unexpectedly when he met Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan at an Eid dinner hosted by actress Huma Qureshi, a mutual friend. The film, a spiritual successor to 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and featured Sachdeva’s breakout song Humsafar.

He followed this with the chart-topping Tera Ban Jaunga from the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the romantic drama is a remake of Vanga’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, chronicling the downward spiral of a heartbroken doctor after his girlfriend marries someone else.

Sachdeva’s third major hit, Mere Liye, featured in Broken But Beautiful Season 3, starring the late Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The series explores themes of love, heartbreak, and enduring romance. While the third season introduced new characters, the first two seasons followed the story of Veer and Sameera, portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

Through it all, Sachdeva remains committed to his craft, pouring his soul into every note. (Source: IANS)