Study Links Antibiotic Use Before Age Two to Increased Risk of Childhood Obesity

New Delhi– Administering antibiotics during the first two years of life may increase a child’s risk of developing a higher body mass index (BMI), according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Oulu in Finland found that children exposed to antibiotics within their first two years had a 9% higher risk of becoming overweight and a 20% higher risk of developing obesity compared to children who were not exposed to the drugs.

However, the study found no significant association between BMI and antibiotic use before pregnancy, during pregnancy, or at birth.

“Antibiotic exposure during the first two years of life shows a stronger link to childhood weight gain than exposure during pregnancy or other early stages of development,” said Dr. Sofia Ainonen, a medical doctor at the University of Oulu.

“Healthcare providers should exercise caution when prescribing antibiotics to young children, particularly avoiding unnecessary prescriptions for upper respiratory tract infections,” she added.

The findings come at a time when childhood obesity is a growing global concern. In 2022, more than 159 million school-aged children were diagnosed with obesity worldwide.

Childhood obesity can have serious implications for both physical and mental health. It can impact academic performance, quality of life, and increase the risk of social stigma, discrimination, and bullying. Additionally, it is linked to an earlier onset of non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Previous research has suggested that antibiotics disrupt gut microbiota, which may contribute to weight gain and obesity.

For this study, researchers followed 33,095 vaginally born children in Finland to assess whether antibiotic exposure before pregnancy, during the perinatal period, or after birth was associated with higher BMI at ages two and twelve.

The research was presented at the Paediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2025 Meeting, held April 24–28 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Source: IANS)