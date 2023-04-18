The Renaissance in Manufacturing Sector at TiECon East 2023

- Advertisement -

Do you want to hear all about the comeback of Manufacturing? The Advanced Manufacturing & Materials panel discussions will focus on many important themes related to recent and ongoing innovations as well as government policies in the broad area of manufacturing, both in the US and globally. To learn more, please join the panelists at TiECon East scheduled for April 27th & 28th at the Westin Hotel, Waltham, MA.

Sponsors to this event are Jeavio, Blue Cloud Ventures, Analytix, Desai Foundation, Merrill, ArentFox Schiff, Bank of America, Innospark and partners are MIT Sloan CIO Symposium and Uplers.

Our track chair Anil Khurana has been pulling together a number of accomplished speakers to bring this topic to the forefront at the TieCon. The keynote speakers and panelists representing start-ups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and researchers will address themes such as smart manufacturing and robotics, advanced materials, additives manufacturing, energy transition (energy storage, hydrogen, small modular reactors, smart grids etc.), sustainable manufacturing (including solutions for hard-to-abate sectors), US manufacturing revival, skills building including supplementing higher education with vocational skills development, impacting the built environment, attracting companies to MA (e.g., in semicon, contract manufacturing, and other value chains) and others.

There will be topics of great interest and opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, large and small companies and employees, educational institutes, and government. The Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act involve funding of more than $400B in these areas – come help TiE-Boston and partners and stakeholders further catalyze this opportunity for the Boston and New England areas!

The 3 discussion panels are :

Smart Manufacturing & Robotics :

Automation and digitization of manufacturing are creating new opportunities and business models for innovative and highly efficient approaches to manufacturing. This Industry 4.0 opportunity has just begun to deliver globally, creating great opportunities across value chains. Prominent panelists are:

Moderator Inderpreet Shoker Director of Research, ARC Panelist Speaker Sudhi Bangalore Global VP & Former CTO, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc Panelist Speaker Ira Moskowitz CEO, Arm Institute Panelist Speaker Mike Tamasi CEO, AccuRounds.

US Manufacturing Renaissance : There is a renewed interest in investments in manufacturing in the US (and other countries such as Germany, India, Korea, Poland, etc.), as evidenced by the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act involve funding of more than $400B focused on semicon, energy transition, transportation, and advanced manufacturing, as well as skills development; in Boston with several Boston area start-ups, the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and others; in India, the Production Linked Incentives which have begun to change the face of industry; in EU the “green deal” which cuts across energy, industry, built environment, food, mobility, and biodiversity. Esteemed panelists include –

Moderator Anil Khurana Board Member, Investor Panelist Speaker Gaurav Batra President & CEO Ayna.AI Panelist Speaker Nigel Francis CEO & Executive Director, LIFT Panelist Speaker Christine Nolan Director, MassTech Collaborative.

Advanced Materials & Applications : Innovations in materials and applications, triggered by both ongoing R&D as well as sustainability imperatives, promise to disrupt several sectors. Whether it is energy (renewables, battery and energy storage, revival of nuclear), or CO2 reduction (carbon tracking, carbon sequestration), or new materials and nanotechnologies, or others, … opportunities for value creation abound! The very accomplished panelists are:

Moderator K. Drakonakis Venture, Investor Panelist Speaker Chetan Chothani CEO Green Swans Panelist Speaker Denis Fehr CFO, 6K Inc Panelist Speaker Dr. Mark Johnson Director – CAM, Clemson University.

Come join these panelists on April 28th at the Westin Hotel, Waltham to learn more about the Advanced Manufacturing & Materials topic and much much more.