Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rukshar Dhillon, Anshuman Jha, and more…

Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’

Mumbai– The upcoming action film ‘Chatrapathi’ will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is the Hindi remake of ‘Chatrapathi’ in which she has been paired opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film also marks Bellamkonda’s Hindi film debut.

Talking about the role in ‘Chatrapathi’, the actress said, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.”

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V. Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is an official remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer with the same title. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in India on May 12, 2023.

After Hindi & Telugu films, Rukshar Dhillon goes back to Punjabi cinema

Mumbai– Actress Rukshar Dhillon, who has worked prominently in Hindi and Telugu films, is all set for her next Punjabi film ‘Tufang’ alongside actor-singer Guri.

Talking about being part of the film and working in the Punjabi film industry, Rukshar said, “The role I’m playing is the strongest character in my career so far. Deep’s story drives the film. The way she thinks, her morals, and her values are all very different and unique. The character has so many different emotions, which gave me the opportunity to do something different. Compared to all the girl next door characters I’ve played so far, this is a character that is very strong and impactful.”

Rukshar has been part of the films like ‘Run Antony’ (Kannada), ‘Krishnarjuna Yudham’ (Telugu), ‘Bhangra Pa Le’ and ‘Jugaadistan’ (Hindi), among others.

Sharing about her working experience with the team, Rukshar said: “Working with the team has been one of the most amazing experiences. My co-actor Guri was so supportive, encouraging, and such a great actor. I think the chemistry we share in the film is very unique and I’m sure everyone will love it. Producer K.V. Dhillon and the full team made me so comfortable. Also, Dheeraj sir is a very passionate director and writer. He was clear on the way he wanted my character to be played in the film.”

The shooting for the film started in February and was wrapped up by March 24. ‘Tufang’ also features Harpreet Bains, Baljinder Bains, Mahavir Bhullar, Mintu Kapa, Balwinder Bullet, and Karanveer Khullar, among others.

Anshuman Jha has shot ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ on single 35mm lens

Mumbai– Actor Anshuman Jha, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, has shot the entire film on single 35mm lens. The film stars Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal in the leads along with Marvel Girl Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and Garrick Hagon.

Cinema legend Alfred Hitchcock used the single lens minimalist formula for his film ‘Psycho’ and that served as an inspiration to Jha as Hitchcock is his favourite filmmaker.

Talking about his decision to use just one lens, Anshuman said: “While I had lens options at my disposal – I chose a single lens narrative as I wanted it to be as close to the human vision as possible consistently. 35mm gave me that. A single lens film has a subconscious viewing effect. And I wanted the film to not just look but feel cohesive, a consistent point of view driving the finished piece. ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is a contemporary homage to my favourite film maker – Alfred Hitchcock and his classic film ‘The Rope’.”

Writer Bikas Mishra, who has written the script of the film, said: “Anshuman had made the choice on the writing table itself that he will shoot the film on a single lens.”

‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ produced by Golden Ratio Films and Jha’s First Ray Films, is scheduled for a release later this year.

