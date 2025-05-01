Texas Measles Outbreak Threatens U.S. Elimination Status After 25 Years

- Advertisement -

New York– A major measles outbreak centered in West Texas is raising alarm among public health experts, as it threatens to undermine the United States’ claim of having eliminated the disease 25 years ago. The outbreak has already resulted in more than 700 reported cases, dozens of hospitalizations, and the first U.S. measles-related deaths in over a decade, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The outbreak, which began in late January, continues to spread and has now reached multiple states. Health officials warn that if the situation persists for a full year, it could jeopardize the United States’ measles elimination status—a designation it achieved in 2000 after a successful nationwide vaccination campaign using the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Under World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, a country can only maintain measles elimination status if there is no continuous endemic transmission for at least 12 months, supported by a robust disease surveillance system. Measles is considered endemic when it maintains a steady presence within a population.

Texas is currently the epicenter of the outbreak, with confirmed measles cases reaching 663 as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services—an increase of 17 cases since April 25. Gaines County, the hardest-hit area, now accounts for 396 of those cases.

Measles is also spreading beyond Texas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least eight other states—including Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee—are experiencing active outbreaks, defined as three or more cases. As of the latest CDC update, 884 cases have been confirmed nationwide in 2025, nearly triple the total number of cases reported in all of 2024.

Experts say the surge in infections is partly due to declining vaccination rates. Communities with at least 95 percent vaccination coverage generally maintain herd immunity, making it difficult for highly contagious diseases like measles to spread. However, childhood vaccination rates in the U.S. have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more parents seeking exemptions for religious or personal reasons.

Earlier this year, Chicago saw a separate outbreak that sickened more than 60 people—another sign that the disease is making a troubling resurgence.

With public health authorities now racing to contain the outbreaks, the situation underscores the fragility of disease elimination efforts and the ongoing risks posed by vaccine hesitancy. If the West Texas outbreak continues beyond the one-year mark, the U.S. could lose its WHO-certified measles elimination status, a reversal that would mark a significant setback in public health. (Source: IANS)