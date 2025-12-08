Telangana Proposes Naming Road Outside US Consulate in Hyderabad After Donald Trump

Hyderabad— The Telangana government on Sunday proposed naming the road leading to the US Consulate General in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump, officials said.

The stretch is set to be officially called “Donald Trump Avenue.” According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state will formally notify the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy about the proposal.

The move is part of a broader initiative by the state government to name key roads and infrastructure after global business leaders and major corporations, aligning with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Conclave last month, where he suggested that prominent Hyderabad roads could carry names reflecting global partnerships.

In another decision, the state government will name a new greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryal with the proposed Regional Ring Road after Padma Bhushan awardee Ratan Tata. The nearby interchange at Raviryal already carries the name “Tata Interchange.”

Reflecting Hyderabad’s role in the global tech ecosystem, the government also announced that the road adjacent to Google’s upcoming campus in the Financial District—set to be the company’s largest campus outside the US—will be named “Google Street.”

Additional naming proposals include “Wipro Junction” and “Microsoft Road,” recognising the long-standing presence and investment of these companies in the city. Officials said more roads may be named in honour of notable individuals and corporations in the future.

The announcements come ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, a two-day event beginning Monday at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad. The summit aims to highlight investment opportunities in the state and has confirmed participation from 154 international delegates representing more than 44 countries, officials said. (Source: IANS)