6 Killed as Car Plunges Into 800-Foot Ravine in Nashik

Nashik, India— Six members of a family were killed on Sunday after their car fell into an 800-foot-deep ravine on the route to the Saptashrungi Mata temple in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, officials said.

The accident took place near the Bhavari waterfall, a stretch noted for sharp curves and a narrow passageway. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake, causing the car to veer off the road and crash into the valley below. All six occupants died on the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

Police identified the victims as members of the Patel family: Kirti Patel (50), Rasila Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Pachan Patel (60), and Maniben Patel (60). The family was travelling together for a visit to the Saptashrungi shrine.

Rescue personnel from the local police station, the Saptashrungi Gad Disaster Management Team, and the Saptashrungi Gad Gram Panchayat reached the site shortly after the incident. Officials said the steep drop and dense terrain have made recovery efforts difficult, with the wreckage located far below the road.

Local residents voiced frustration over the condition of the ghat section, alleging that poor maintenance and insufficient safety barriers contributed to the accident. They claimed the Public Works Department had not repaired the hazardous stretch despite repeated requests.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining whether speeding, road conditions, or driver error played a role in the crash. (Source: IANS)