25 Killed in Goa Nightclub Fire; CM Orders Probe, Manager Arrested

New Delhi— Twenty-five people were killed and six injured after a major fire ripped through a nightclub in Arpora late Saturday night, prompting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to order a magisterial inquiry and initiate swift action against those responsible.

The fire broke out around midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular venue in the bustling Baga belt. According to officials, many victims died due to suffocation after being unable to exit the building in time. The deceased include at least four tourists and 14 staff members; the identities of seven others are still being verified.

Chief Minister Sawant, who visited the site early Sunday to assess the damage, confirmed that the general manager of the nightclub has been arrested. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the club’s owner. He told NDTV that the government “will ensure accountability at every level” and that strict action would be taken if any safety norms were violated.

On X, Sawant wrote: “I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and 6 have been injured… I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility.”

The Chief Minister directed local authorities to expedite support for victims’ families and ensure proper medical care for the injured, all of whom are reported to be in stable condition.

Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressed deep grief over the tragedy, calling it a moment of mourning for the state. He urged authorities to prioritise assistance for the injured and bereaved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed condolences, saying he had spoken to Sawant for updates. “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he posted on X.

The incident has triggered widespread shock in the tourist-heavy region. Large crowds gathered outside hospitals on Sunday morning as police, rescue personnel, and forensic teams worked to identify victims and examine the charred structure.

Police are investigating whether negligence, faulty wiring, overcrowding, or lapses in safety compliance contributed to the fire. The magisterial probe is expected to determine the exact cause and outline responsibility. (Source: IANS)