Technologist Thomas Arul on Web3 World of Tomorrow Panel Discussion at TiECON East on April 28

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—TiE Boston Board and Charter Member Thomas Arul will moderate a panel discussion on “Web3: Changing Internet as We Know” at the upcoming TiECON East conference on April 27-28 at the Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA.

Organized by TiE Boston, TiECON East 2023 is New England’s largest conference of and for entrepreneurs. For more information about TiECON East, please click here.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Arul shares his ideas about Web3 and his upcoming panel at TiECON East.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Arul is a serial entrepreneur, technologist, investor, blockchain evangelist and public speaker with over 25 years of experience based out of Boston. He has co-founded and bootstraped two successful startups and sits in multiple boards.

He is the CEO and Co-Founder of Bleumi Inc. (Bleumi.com) Bleumi Inc, a leading Web3 Payment company. In addition, he is Chairman and Co-Founder of Abris.io a Web3 NFT Marketplace and Services company.

Mr. Arul was the Managing Partner/Co-Founder of Expicient Inc. Expicient specializes in Omni Channel Commerce and grew from 2 to 280 people and had over 75 top retailers across the globe with over 150 million dollars in sales since inception. Expicient was acquired by the Publicis.Sapient in 2015.