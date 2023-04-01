47-Year-Old Vishwachand Kolla of Lexington Killed While Picking a Friend at Logan Airport

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Massachusetts state police has identified the man who was struck, killed by coach bus at at Boston Logan Airport, according to news reports.

Boston 25 News reported that according to state police, 47-year-old Vishwachand Kolla, of Lexington, MA, was killed in the fatal accident while he was picking up a friend at the airport on Monday.

The fatal crash happened at 5 p.m. on the Terminal B Lower Roadway at Logan Airport, according to state police as reported by Boston News 25.

“According to investigators, a coach bus struck Kolla. The investigation indicates the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla and dragged him along the driver’s side of his SUV,” said Boston News 25. “Police said a bystander – an off-duty nurse – attempted lifesaving measures, along with responding personnel from the Massport Fire Department and Boston EMS, but Kolla was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Kolla was an employee of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

In a statement, the company said, “Vishwachand was a Takeda employee, and we are deeply saddened to learn of his unexpected passing. We send our heartfelt condolences to Vishwachand’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time and will be looking at how we can help offer any support as we respect the family’s privacy during this time,” according to Boston 25 News.

State police are still investigating and working to determine whether the bus driver will face criminal charges, according to Boston 25 News.

According to an obituary published in Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Mr. Kolla was born in Repalle Andhra Pradesh India on February 18, 1976 to Smt Prabhavathi and Sri Jyotikumar Kolla.

Please see below his full obituary published on Creation Society of New Hampshire website:

“Vishwa graduated in 2009 with an MBA from the Tepper School of Management in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania USA; in 1999 with a Masters in Computer Science from the University of Denver in Denver Colorado USA; and in 1997 with a Masters in Biological Sciences and Bachelors in Chemical Engineering from B.I.T.S. Pilani in Rajasthan, India. He graduated high school from the National English School in Chennai, Tamil Nadu India.

Vishwa is survived by his wife, Soujanya, sons Dhruva and Madhav, parents Jyotikumar Kolla and Prabhavathi Kolla, in-laws Venkat Anand and Ratna Latha, sisters Sirisha and Saritha, brother Sarath, brothers-in-law Ramesh and Sridhar, sisters-in-law Aparna, Pratyusha, Mythreyi, co-brothers Venu, Ravinder, Shashank, nephews Tarun, Yug, Yash, Sathvik, Shreyas, nieces Trisha, Tanvi, Vaishnavi, Vedanshi, Samanvitha, and many extended family members and friends.

Vishwa was a philanthropist who put others before himself and led a minimalistic lifestyle. He was a deeply spiritual person who committed his life to Vedic and Spiritual living. He was an integral part of JET USA and VT Seva. He helped shape many young minds through his Prajñā (Wisdom) classes which he conducted in Lexington MA and helped streamline across the USA. He is remembered by his students as one of the most influential persons in their lives and was their role-model.

Vishwa was an active member of Telugu and Indian communities in the Greater Boston area including NRI VA, TAGB, IAL and many other organizations. He strived to share his knowledge and wisdom of the Vedas, Indian cultural heritage, and leadership skills through several youth programs he organized for the Indian communities.

Vishwa was an expert Data Scientist by profession and has most recently worked at Takeda as a Data Analytics Director. He has previously worked as a Management Consultant at John Hancock, Deloitte, Boston Consulting Group, IBM and Sun Microsystems. He is remembered as a futurist and a person beyond his time. His colleagues describe him as enthusiastic, kind, supportive, brilliant, and, above all, a leader.

His friends and family remember him as a gentle soul who always had a smile on his face. He was an amazing individual who was always there for those in need. He loved spending quality time with family and friends, traveling, hiking, cooking, and theatre among his many other passions.

Vishwa firmly believed in Equality for all humanity. His beliefs are embodied by his service and integral participation in seeing the Statue of Equality being installed as a symbol of his Guru’s teachings.

Vishwa embodied and lived a life of Service – to his family, to his community and to humanity. He fondly remembers his paternal grandmother’s (Smt Kolla Tayaramma) words and always strived to live with those firm beliefs that “Service to Humanity is Service to The Divine”.”