Tata Group’s Market Value Drops by $10.8 Billion in Monday Selloff

Mumbai– Tata Group stocks experienced a sharp decline on Monday, shedding nearly $10.8 billion in market value amid a global market selloff.

A total of 16 Tata Group companies were impacted, with their combined market capitalization dropping by approximately $27.7 billion during intraday trading.

By the end of the trading session, the group’s total market capitalization stood at $304.8 billion. Shares of Trent Limited, Tata Steel Limited, Tata Technologies Limited, and Indian Hotels Co. were among the biggest losers within the group.

Trent, the apparel retail company, plunged nearly 15% after analysts issued cautious outlooks on its fourth-quarter (Q4) performance. While the company reported a 28% year-over-year (YoY) increase in sales, this marked a slowdown from the 37% growth reported in the previous quarter. The stock hit a near one-year low and revised its lower circuit limit, falling as much as 18% during the session.

Tata Steel shares also declined, hitting their lowest level in over two months. The stock was the biggest drag on the Nifty Metal Index, which fell 8.6% overall. The broader metal sector came under pressure due to fears of volatility in global commodity prices, following the announcement of aggressive tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, stoking concerns of a trade war.

Tata Technologies, which specializes in product engineering and digital solutions, dropped nearly 6% to an all-time low of $7.19 per share.

Tata Motors also faced a sharp decline, falling nearly 13% after its luxury vehicle division, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), announced a temporary suspension of exports to the United States. The move came in response to new U.S. auto tariffs. Although Indian automakers generally have limited exposure to the U.S. market, Tata Motors could still feel the impact through JLR.

Meanwhile, other Tata Group companies—including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Chemicals, and Titan Company—remained relatively stable, with shares declining less than 2% during intraday trading. (Source: IANS)