Google to Empower 20 AI-Driven Startups in India

New Delhi– Tech giant Google announced on Monday that it will support 20 Indian startups through the second edition of its Google for Startups Accelerator: Apps program.

Backed by Google Play, the initiative is designed to help app-based startups in India harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to scale their products more effectively.

The program is being conducted in collaboration with the MeitY Startup Hub, which Google credits for significantly expanding the initiative’s reach and impact.

In a statement, Google described India’s startup and developer ecosystem as a “hotbed of innovation” and expressed pride in supporting its continued growth.

With this accelerator, the U.S.-based tech company aims to equip emerging app startups with advanced AI tools, expert guidance, and mentorship from Google’s top engineers and researchers.

The three-month program is open to Indian startups that are currently using AI or are planning to integrate AI into their apps.

“To be eligible, startups must have a published app on the Play Store, be incorporated in India, and be funded between the Seed and Series A stages,” said Paul Ravindranath, Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator India.

This second cohort will place a strong emphasis on AI, reflecting its growing importance in the future of app development.

Through personalized mentorship and collaboration with Google experts, participating startups will receive support to strengthen their AI capabilities, improve user experience, enhance security, and drive user growth.

Google noted that the first cohort of 20 startups experienced significant progress in technology, design, and user engagement, thanks to hands-on mentorship and access to Google’s resources.

The upcoming cohort will receive similar support, including customized reports to help them optimize their performance on Google Play.

Applications are open through May 15, and the program will kick off in July with a week-long bootcamp. During the application period, interested startups can also join weekly virtual open forums held every Thursday to learn more and ask questions, the company said. (Source: IANS)