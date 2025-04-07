Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Announces Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Mumbai– Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Tahira took to Instagram to share the news of her relapse, while also highlighting the importance of regular screenings for cancer survivors. In her post, she wrote:

“Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening — it’s a perspective. I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

In the caption, she added her trademark optimism and humor:

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them at you again, you squeeze them calmly into your favorite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because one, it’s a better drink, and two, you know you’ll give it your best once again.”

She also tagged her post with: #regularscreening #mammogram #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo, and added:

“Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can, within our capacity, to take care of ourselves. #Gratitude through and through.”

Tahira was first diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in 2018—a stage 0, pre-cancerous form of breast cancer involving high-grade malignant cells in her right breast. She underwent a mastectomy and has since been vocal about her journey, using her platform to advocate for awareness and early detection.

Just last month, Tahira posted a powerful message along with a photo of herself embracing her bald head, a result of chemotherapy. The post featured a series of images capturing key moments from her treatment journey.

She captioned the post:

“And that’s life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it, you realize how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them. Let everyone’s experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do.”

“Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable. Love and hope and joy to all. Life is to celebrate—gratitude all the way.” (Source: IANS)