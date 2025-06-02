Tanishk Bagchi on ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track: A New Era of Romance Begins

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Music composer Tanishk Bagchi believes the title track of the upcoming romantic drama Saiyaara will usher in a fresh chapter in Bollywood love songs, blending old-school emotion with a contemporary sound.

“I had a strong feeling from the beginning that this song would mark the start of a new era of romance,” Bagchi said. “Saiyaara was the only track that was part of the film from day one. Since I was involved with the project from the start, the song naturally evolved alongside the story.”

The heartfelt track is a collaboration between Bagchi and co-composers Arsalan Abdullah and Faheem Nizami, with the full version set to release on June 3, 2025, further fueling anticipation ahead of the film’s premiere.

The film, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, marks Bagchi’s first collaboration with the iconic production house. “The name Saiyaara was given by Mohit Suri sir,” he shared. “The song originally had a different name, but when I first played it for Mohit sir, he loved it—and so did the YRF team.”

Bagchi credited Suri for helping guide the creative direction of the song. “He was deeply involved in shaping the concept and overall sound,” he said. “It was a beautiful collaboration between me, Faheem, and Arsalan. This track represents the beginning of a new genre, reviving the soul of timeless melodies with a fresh, original approach.”

The production of the track was led by Bagchi and his team, with standout contributions from guitarist Kalyan.

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their Bollywood debuts, is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025. The film is expected to blend heartfelt storytelling with a rich musical score.

Tanishk Bagchi is best known for chart-topping hits such as Vaaste, Bolna, Ve Maahi, and several popular recreations including Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Jehda Nasha, and Lut Gaye. (Source: IANS)