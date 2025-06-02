Sachin-Jigar Reflect on Creating Timeless Music for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– As Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks its second anniversary, celebrated music composer duo Sachin-Jigar reflected on the lasting impact of the film’s soundtrack and their creative journey in bringing its music to life.

Known for their ability to blend emotion with melody, the composers said their goal with the album was to create songs that would connect across generations and stand the test of time.

“We honestly can’t believe it’s already been two years—it still feels so fresh,” the duo shared. “It’s like we were just in the studio, jamming and shaping each track’s vibe. From the very beginning, our aim was simple: to make music that people could feel and relate to—something fun, honest, and timeless.”

The duo expressed deep gratitude for the continued love the album has received. “The way audiences embraced the soundtrack then—and are still listening to it now—is incredible. It really reminds us why we do what we do. We’re so thankful, and we just hope the songs keep bringing joy to people’s lives.”

The soundtrack features a range of hits that have become staples in modern playlists. Phir Aur Kya Chahiye emerged as a contemporary love anthem, while Tere Vaaste has become a go-to track at weddings. Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega delivered a fun throwback to desi dance-floor energy, and the emotionally rich Saanjha struck a deeper chord with listeners.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starred Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as Kapil and Somya, a small-town married couple from Indore navigating the challenges of middle-class life. The film, released on June 2, 2023, follows their dream of owning a home through the Indian government’s Awas Yojna housing scheme, blending romance, humor, and social commentary.

Looking ahead, Sachin-Jigar are now working on the music for the upcoming film Param Sundari, continuing their streak of creating chart-topping, emotionally resonant tracks. (Source: IANS)