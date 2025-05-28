‘Taara Taara’: Fourth Single from Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Released

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The highly anticipated historical adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhi Agerwal, unveiled its fourth single, a sensuous track titled Taara Taara, at a grand launch event in Chennai on Wednesday, drawing excitement from fans and cinephiles alike.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the film has been in development for over five years and is finally set for release on June 12. The new song, composed by Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani, features Telugu lyrics by Sri Harsha Emani and vocals by Lipsika Bhashyam and Aditya Iyengar, with additional contributions from Arun Kaundinya and Lokeshwar Edara. The Tamil version was penned by Pa Vijay, while Abbas Tyrewala wrote the Hindi lyrics.

Speaking to IANS in an earlier interview, director Jyothi Krishna revealed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu was shot over 200 days. Set in the 16th century during the Mughal era, the film blends historical fact and fiction, centered on an untold story from that time. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character—described as a Robin Hood-like figure and thief—while Bollywood actor Bobby Deol portrays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

“This is a story that takes place during Aurangzeb’s reign. It’s inspired by a lesser-known historical incident. We’ve taken creative liberties to develop a narrative that is both fictional and rooted in history,” said Jyothi Krishna.

Initially helmed by director Krish Jagarlamudi, the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Afterward, Krish became occupied with other commitments, prompting Jyothi Krishna to take over. “The script was expansive, and since it’s a period drama, we decided to release it in two parts. I completely rewrote Part 1, which is what we’re releasing now,” he explained.

Titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, the film will release on June 12. The team has already completed about 10% of Part 2, confirming that the story will continue beyond this installment.

The film features cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., production design by Thota Tharani, and editing by National Award-winning editor K.L. Praveen.

In addition to Kalyan, Agerwal, and Deol, the film also stars veteran actors Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil, among others. (Source: IANS)