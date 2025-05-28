‘Zamaana Lage’ from Metro In Dino Brings Soulful Relief to Bollywood’s Soundscape, as KK’s Absence Lingers

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– In an era where Bollywood’s music scene is often dominated by loud, formulaic tracks, Metro In Dino offers a refreshing reprieve with its first single, Zamaana Lage — a soulful, modern-day ghazal that resonates with raw emotion and poignant longing. The track was unveiled in Mumbai on Wednesday, evoking fond memories of its spiritual predecessor, Life in a… Metro.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, Zamaana Lage is a heart-wrenching ode to lost love. The lyrics, penned by Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava, artfully blend traditional ghazal influences with a contemporary sonic palette. The result is a composition that feels timeless yet current — a much-needed reminder of emotional depth in Bollywood music.

Yet amid the celebration, a sense of absence looms. Fans couldn’t help but recall the late singer KK, whose iconic voice helped define Life in a… Metro, the 2007 film that revolutionized Hindi film music with its all-rock soundtrack. KK’s emotive voice gave that album a lasting legacy, and his absence from this new chapter is deeply felt.

The song’s launch event was a star-studded affair, with the ensemble cast — including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta — joining director Anurag Basu, music maestro Pritam, producer Bhushan Kumar, and singers Shashwat Singh, Papon, and Raghav Chaitanya for a night that celebrated music, nostalgia, and cinematic storytelling.

Metro In Dino continues the powerful creative partnership between director Anurag Basu and composer Pritam, a duo that began their journey with the beloved soundtrack of Gangster and went on to craft some of Bollywood’s most memorable musical moments.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on July 4, 2025. (Source: IANS)