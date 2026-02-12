Taapsee Pannu Praises Anubhav Sinha’s Direction Ahead of Third Collaboration

MUMBAI, India — Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has previously collaborated with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on socially driven films such as Mulk and Thappad, says his storytelling leaves little room for weak performances, as the two prepare for their third project together, Assi – an urgent watch.

Speaking about her experience working with Sinha, Taapsee said she does not view him as a director limited to courtroom dramas.

“I don’t want to bracket Anubhav Sir only with respect to courtroom dramas. I think there are a lot of things he brings to the table that make his films feel dramatically real, almost too close to home,” she said.

She noted that whether it is films like Mulk and Assi or stories such as Thappad and Article 15, Sinha’s approach to storytelling makes reality difficult to ignore.

“Whether it’s courtroom dramas like Mulk or Assi, or stories like Thappad or Article 15, his storytelling has a way of presenting facts so effortlessly in front of you that sometimes, when that mirror is held up, it’s challenging to look at,” Taapsee said.

According to the actress, Sinha’s strength lies in his ability to reflect real-life truths with clarity and impact.

“He makes you see reality of life in such an effortless manner that you simply cannot ignore them once they’re in front of you and that’s what makes his films extremely impactful,” she said.

Taapsee added that actors feel secure working under his direction because of the strength of the material.

“When you have a director who has the power to present even the simplest stories in the most powerful way, I think actors are probably the safest in those films. That’s why I don’t think anyone can say that a certain actor didn’t perform well in his films,” she said.

She also credited the filmmaker for creating moments that allow actors to fully immerse themselves in their roles.

“The material Anubhav gives, the kind of scenes and moments he allows to create, there’s very little room for an actor who is truly invested to go wrong. If you’re genuinely committed, the moments he asks you to create and the dialogues he gives you are like kid in a candy shop,” she said.

Assi stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead alongside Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is a Benaras Media Works production directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha. Assi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on February 20. (Source: IANS)