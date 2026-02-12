Shreya Ghoshal Says Singing Across Genres and Languages Is Deeply Fulfilling

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal says the opportunity to lend her voice to a wide range of musical styles and narratives continues to be one of the most rewarding aspects of her career, as she releases new songs spanning multiple languages, genres, and emotional tones.

Her recent body of work includes tracks such as “Inqalabi Ziddi,” “Maatrubhumi,” “Assalu Cinema,” “Gana Gunjur,” “O Maayi Ri,” and “Thalodi Marayuvathevide Nee,” each reflecting a distinct cultural and musical landscape.

“Moving between genres and emotions back to back has been a powerful reminder of just how versatile Indian music truly is,” Ghoshal said. “Each of these songs comes from a very different cultural and musical space, yet they are all deeply rooted in storytelling and emotion.

“As a singer, being able to lend my voice to such diverse narratives is incredibly fulfilling, and I feel grateful to be part of a journey that celebrates the richness and unity of our musical traditions,” she added.

Known for her wide vocal range and adaptability, Ghoshal has recorded songs across numerous Indian and international languages. Often described as one of the most versatile voices in Indian cinema, she has received several major honors, including multiple National Film Awards and state-level awards across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana, as well as recognition from film critics’ associations.

She won her first National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for “Bairi Piya” and “Dola Re Dola,” and later earned additional National Awards for songs including “Dheere Jalna,” “Yeh Ishq Haaye,” “Pherari Mon,” “Jeev Rangla,” and “Maayava Thooyava.”

Born in Berhampore in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Ghoshal spent her early years in Rawatbhata near Kota, Rajasthan. She comes from an academic family, with her father working as an electrical engineer for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India and her mother holding a postgraduate degree in literature.

With her latest releases, Ghoshal continues to reaffirm her place as one of Indian music’s most enduring and dynamic voices, seamlessly bridging languages, regions, and emotional worlds through song. (Source: IANS)