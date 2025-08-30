Surgery Proves More Effective than Antibiotics in Treating Chronic Sinusitis, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi – A groundbreaking clinical trial has revealed that surgery is more effective than antibiotics in treating chronic sinus disease, also known as chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).

The study, published in The Lancet, found that surgery significantly relieved the common symptoms of CRS, such as a blocked nose, facial pain, loss of smell, and breathing difficulties, including asthma. Patients who underwent surgery reported continued improvement six months later, with 87% of them saying their quality of life had improved.

In contrast, a three-month course of low-dose antibiotics showed no significant benefit. There was no discernible difference in outcomes between the antibiotic group and those who received a placebo.

Lead author Professor Carl Philpott from the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School commented, “Our findings show that surgery was far more effective at reducing symptoms six months later, while antibiotics had little to no impact. This is the first trial to provide solid evidence that sinus surgery is more effective than medical treatment, which could be a game-changer for CRS sufferers worldwide.”

The study involved over 500 patients across the UK and compared the effects of sinus surgery with long-term antibiotics and a placebo. Participants continued using nasal steroids and saline rinses as part of their routine care, which has been shown to alleviate symptoms.

Follow-up assessments at three and six months measured improvements in symptoms, quality of life, and any side effects. The study found that surgery outperformed antibiotics in providing lasting relief.

Professor Philpott hopes the results will streamline treatment pathways, reducing unnecessary consultations and conserving healthcare resources. (Source: IANS)