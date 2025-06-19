Suresh Wadkar Returns with Romantic Track ‘Suno Na’: “It Spoke to Me”

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Legendary playback singer Suresh Wadkar has made a heartfelt return with a new romantic ballad titled “Suno Na,” a song he says resonated deeply with him for its rare emotional sincerity.

Speaking about the track, Wadkar shared, “‘Suno Na’ is a song that spoke to me. It carries a kind of emotional sincerity that’s rare in today’s fast-paced world. The melody is gentle, the lyrics are thoughtful, and I felt deeply connected to the soul of this composition. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

A modern love ballad, “Suno Na” delves into themes of yearning, introspection, and the quiet strength of love. The song features lyrics by Puneet Gururani, composition by Sanjay Chitale, and music arrangement and programming by Shubham Saurabh. The music video stars Akshay Waghmare and Ruchira Jadhav, and the track is presented by Ajivasan Sounds and Let’s Cook Music.

Suresh Wadkar, a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2018) for Sugam Sangeet, has had a remarkable career in Indian music spanning decades. He rose to prominence after winning the Sur-Singar competition in 1976, judged by industry legends such as Jaidev and Ravindra Jain, who introduced him to playback singing.

Wadkar made his debut with “Sona Kare Jhilmil Jhilmil” in the 1977 film Paheli. His breakthrough came when music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal recorded a duet with Lata Mangeshkar, “Chal Chameli Bagh Mein,” for the film Krodhi. He soon went on to sing in films like Hum Paanch, Pyaasa Sawan, and Raj Kapoor’s Prem Rog.

His soulful voice became closely associated with the R.K. Films banner, frequently lending his vocals for Rishi Kapoor in films such as Henna, Prem Granth, Bol Radha Bol, and Vijay, as well as for Rajiv Kapoor in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Among his most iconic performances are “Tum Se Milke” from Parinda, “Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le” from Sadma, and “Gori Sapno Mein Hai” from Insaaf Ki Manzil—songs that continue to hold a timeless appeal.

With “Suno Na,” Wadkar adds yet another gem to his rich musical legacy, blending classic emotion with modern composition for a new generation of listeners. (Source: IANS)