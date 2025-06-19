Javed Ali Makes Composing Debut with Title Track for ‘Aami Dakini’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Celebrated playback singer Javed Ali is stepping into a new creative role as the composer of the title track for the upcoming television series ‘Aami Dakini’, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Known for his soulful and versatile voice, Javed now brings his musical sensibilities to composition, crafting a hauntingly melodic track that captures the emotional depth and dramatic essence of the show. His debut as a composer is part of an exciting collaboration with Sony Entertainment Television.

Set against the vibrant yet eerie backdrop of Kolkata, ‘Aami Dakini’ is a dark, suspenseful tale of love, loss, and revenge, with a central character who both captivates and terrifies. Dakini—beautiful, silent, and deadly—leads the narrative in a show that aims to revive the golden age of horror on Indian television, reminiscent of cult classics like ‘Aahat’.

The series is slated to premiere June 23 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Speaking previously about the evolution of singers through reality shows, Javed Ali emphasized that success depends on a blend of popularity and enduring talent.

“It’s a combination,” he said. “Many successful singers have emerged from reality shows. But it ultimately comes down to how much talent and originality an artist brings to the table.”

He added, “Some artists shine in the reality show format but struggle when it comes to original music. Those who are truly gifted and hungry to innovate—and who seize the opportunity—are the ones who last. There are many such examples.”

With ‘Aami Dakini’, Javed Ali adds a new dimension to his artistic journey, delivering a composition that promises to leave a lasting impression as the sonic soul of the series. (Source: IANS)