Super food for super country: Tony Abbott lauds PM Modi’s efforts to promote millets

New Delhi– Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, currently on a visit to India, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts and India’s leadership in reviving traditional grains and promoting their global consumption.

Abbott visited the NAFED Millet Experience Centre at New Delhi’s Dilli Haat on Friday to explore India’s initiatives in promoting Shree Anna (millets) as a sustainable and nutritious food source.

“I am very happy to visit the millet centre at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. I appreciate that Prime Minister Modi has made millet promotion an important part of his social upliftment efforts for the people of India. I must confess, I was not really familiar with millets. In Australia, we tend to eat wheat and rice, but these various dishes were delicious and tasty. Above all, they’re very healthy,” Abbott told reporters at the centre.

During the visit, the former Australian PM was introduced to a diverse range of Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products made from different types of millets as well as millet staples like grains, flours, sprouted flours and more.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Abbott hoped that a similar programme for Millets-related awareness can also be explored in Australia due to its property of being environment friendly and healthy. He also emphasised that millets are the “super food for a super country”.

“At the Millet Experience Centre, Anthony John Abbott also experienced millet-based culinary innovations such as Millet Papdi Chaat, Millet Pasta in Mixed Sauce, Ragi Ghee Roast Masala Dosa, Ragi Cake etc. showcasing the versatility of these grains that can be incorporated into everyday diets while maintaining high nutritional value,” read a statement issued by the ministry.

Millets, often referred to as “super grains”, have gained global recognition for their high fibre, protein, and micronutrient content, making them an essential component of a balanced diet. The Millet Experience Centre, said the ministry, stands as a testament to India’s dedication to promoting millets as a climate-smart and health-friendly food choice.

“The visit highlights the increasing global interest in millets as a sustainable crop and reinforces the significance of traditional food systems in ensuring a healthier future,” the ministry stated.

To create domestic and global demand and to provide nutritional food to the people, the Government of India had proposed to the United Nations for declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets (IYoM-2023).

The proposal of India was supported by 72 countries and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on March 5, 2021. (IANS)