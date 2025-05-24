‘Super Dancer’ Returns with Season 5, Celebrating Young Talent and the Bond Between Mothers and Children

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The beloved dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’ is all set to make a grand return with its much-anticipated Season 5, promising even more dazzling talent, emotional stories, and electrifying performances.

This season will feature 12 exceptionally gifted young contestants, each handpicked and mentored by 12 renowned choreographers, bringing a unique blend of creativity and cultural flair to the stage.

The judging panel brings together a powerhouse trio: actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, choreographer Geeta Kapur (popularly known as Geeta Maa), and for the first time as a full-time judge, choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Fan-favorite Paritosh Tripathi will return as the host, known for his signature wit and heartwarming rapport with the contestants.

Sharing her excitement, Shilpa Shetty said,

“It’s every mother’s dream to see her child shine. Being a mother myself, I understand the deep, unconditional love and endless support a mother gives her child. As a judge, I always look for performances that not only showcase technical brilliance but also touch the soul. I’m extremely excited about this new season and can’t wait to witness these young superstars and their extraordinary journeys with their mothers.”

Judge Geeta Kapur added,

“This season takes a beautiful leap forward by spotlighting the sacred bond between mother and child. Each contestant, already loved by thousands on social media, brings with them a unique spark — a fearless sense of experimentation and a burning desire to transform ideas into breathtaking performances. I look forward to connecting with their energy and dedication.”

Newly joined judge Marzi Pestonji shared his emotions about stepping into a more permanent role:

“I’ve had the pleasure of being a guest on ‘Super Dancer’ before, and every single time I was blown away by the sheer talent, energy, and passion of these young performers. Being here now as a judge for the very first time feels incredibly special — and honestly, quite emotional.”

‘Super Dancer – Season 5’ will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV, with the premiere date to be announced soon. With its unique combination of extraordinary talent, moving narratives, and a celebration of the mother-child bond, the upcoming season promises to be a heartfelt and high-energy celebration of dance and dreams. (Source: IANS)