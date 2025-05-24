Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Was Terrified to Sing in Mamma Mia! — and What Helped Him Push Through

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan, best known for his suave portrayal of James Bond, recently revealed that stepping into the world of musical theatre for Mamma Mia! came with a surprising challenge — singing.

In an interview with Vanity Fair during the promotion of his latest project Mobland, Brosnan candidly reflected on his experience recording “SOS,” one of the most iconic tracks from the 2008 hit musical.

“It’s not an easy song to sing, and I was mildly terrified,” Brosnan admitted, calling it a “warhorse of a song.”

So, how did he overcome the fear?

Brosnan found comfort in solidarity. He revealed that watching his co-stars Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård equally nervous helped him relax as they sat down with ABBA legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus to begin vocal rehearsals.

“The only thing that gave me some solace and peace was seeing Colin and Stellan look just as freaked out as I was,” he recalled.

Singing in the film wasn’t just about hitting the notes — it had to feel genuine. Brosnan explained that actors had to perform the songs live on set, syncing their recorded vocals with physical expressions that sold the performance.

“You record the songs, and then you sing back to the track. But you still have to sing, because the effort in your vocal cords has to match the emotion of the scene,” he explained. “You have to act the song out.”

To help him stay in rhythm, the musical director stood just off-camera to count him in.

“I could never really count in. I was no good at it,” Brosnan laughed. “I think you can actually see me look to the side of the camera at some point.”

Despite his initial fear, Brosnan returned to sing again in the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — proving his confidence had grown with experience.

And he’s not done yet.

The actor has expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of a third film in the franchise.

“I think everyone is ready for Mamma Mia 3. Let’s see what happens,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It would be wonderful to do it. Yeah, why not? We’ve come this far.”

Mamma Mia!, which premiered in 2008, saw Brosnan take on the role of Sam Carmichael, one of the three potential fathers of Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried). The film also starred Meryl Streep, Cher, Colin Firth, and Christine Baranski, and became a global phenomenon with its infectious ABBA soundtrack and sun-soaked charm.