Sunny Deol Shares Quiet Moment From Kutch During Travels

MUMBAI, India — Actor Sunny Deol shared a reflective glimpse from his recent travels, posting a serene video from Kutch that captured a moment of calm against a vast natural backdrop.

In the video shared on Instagram, Deol is seen leaning against his car and looking out over a wide expanse of water, with the sky blending into soft hues suggestive of early morning or dusk. He captioned the post “Road to heaven. Kutch,” highlighting the stillness of the landscape and the tranquil mood of the moment.

The post comes as the actor continues to enjoy the success of his recent film Border 2, which is inspired by real events from the 1971 war. The film follows the legacy of the 1997 blockbuster Border, which featured Deol in a key role and remains one of the most prominent war films in Hindi cinema.

Deol is next set to appear in Lahore 1947, scheduled for release on August 13. The film marks his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan. It is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and explores the human cost of displacement and communal violence through an intimate narrative.

The story focuses on a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India and the moral and emotional tensions that arise when they discover an elderly Muslim woman still living in the haveli allotted to them. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Lahore 1947 reunites Sunny Deol with Rajkumar Santoshi after earlier collaborations such as Ghayal and Damini, and is expected to delve into themes of identity, loss, and coexistence during one of the most turbulent periods in the subcontinent’s history. (Source: IANS)