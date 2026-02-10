Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor gushes over baby shower look: “Made with so much love”

MUMBAI, India — Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is soaking in the love — and the fashion. The Bollywood style icon took to Instagram to share photos from her baby shower, praising the care and emotion behind her soft mul custom outfit.

Calling the ensemble “made with so much love,” Sonam said the hand-painted, hand-embroidered look reflected deep trust, understanding, and togetherness. She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to her sister for standing by her unconditionally, along with close friends who “always show up.”

The actress revealed she’s expecting her second child, announcing the news in November 2025 with a bold maternity post simply captioned “MOTHER.”

Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind.

Sonakshi Sinha goes back to dark hair after five years

MUMBAI, India — Sonakshi Sinha is embracing a familiar look once again. The actress has returned to her signature dark hair after five years, sharing the transformation with fans on Instagram.

Posting a series of photos, Sonakshi teased the reason behind the change, writing, “The dark hair makes a comeback into my life, 5 years later. Guess karo kiske liye.”

The hair switch comes amid a busy mix of travel, adventure, and everyday chaos. Recently, Sonakshi and husband Zaheer Iqbal grabbed attention online with a playful video featuring chameleons crawling on them — an experience she described as “amazing.”

Not every moment has been as thrilling, though. The actress also joked about a failed attempt at a peaceful balcony break, which was ruined by loud construction noise nearby.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Jatadhara, which released in Hindi and Telugu in November 2025.

Shilpa Shetty urges parents to raise digitally aware, not addicted kids

MUMBAI, India — Actress Shilpa Shetty is calling on parents to rethink how their children use the internet, stressing the need for digital awareness over digital addiction.

Marking Safer Internet Day, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram, speaking not as a celebrity but as a mother. “The internet is a powerful teacher, a playground for creativity. So with the pros come the cons, and we must be aware of them,” she said.

She cautioned that young minds can be exposed to content they’re not ready for and said banning technology isn’t the answer. “Our role isn’t to just simply ban technology; it’s to balance the access and exposure to it,” she explained.

Shilpa encouraged parents to stay involved, talk openly, and use parental controls, adding, “Supervision till 16, I believe, isn’t control, it’s care. Teach them that not everything online is real, kind or even safe.”

Admitting she doesn’t have all the answers, the actress said she hopes to spark a wider conversation. “Let’s work towards raising digitally aware and not digitally addicted children,” she said, adding that guidance today builds confidence for tomorrow.

Sanjay Kapoor thanks ‘incredible’ directors for believing in him

MUMBAI, India — Actor Sanjay Kapoor is feeling grateful as he looks back on what he calls an “incredible” eight-year run in his career, crediting a group of filmmakers for having faith in him as an actor.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Sanjay thanked several directors he has worked with in recent years, saying the journey has been meaningful because of the trust they placed in him and the roles they offered.

He also revealed that the momentum continues, noting he is currently collaborating with two new filmmakers on upcoming projects.

One of those collaborations is the forthcoming web series Ab Hoga Hisaab, in which Sanjay stars alongside Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy. The show features him as Goldy Sekhon, a ruthless character who believes in striking before time runs out.

Sanjay said he was drawn to the project because it explores intense human emotions under extreme pressure, calling it another exciting chapter in his evolving career.

Sonu Sood backs Rajpal Yadav, says “sometimes life turns unfair”

MUMBAI, India — Actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of Rajpal Yadav, calling him a gifted performer and announcing that he will cast him in his upcoming film.

Reacting to Rajpal’s ongoing financial and legal troubles, Sonu wrote on X that “sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal.” He said bringing Rajpal on board is about dignity, not charity, and urged the film industry to stand together when one of its own is struggling.

“He will be part of my film,” Sonu wrote, adding that a modest signing amount adjusted against future work can make a real difference during tough times.

Rajpal Yadav recently surrendered to police following directions from the Delhi High Court in connection with cheque bounce cases linked to a loan taken for his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. Courts had earlier sentenced him and his wife to jail, though the sentence was temporarily suspended to allow repayment. The actor was ultimately unable to clear the debt.

Sonu’s public show of support has sparked conversation about solidarity within the film industry and how it treats artists facing hard times.

Rani Mukerji says Hindi cinema has always backed strong women

MUMBAI, India — Rani Mukerji believes strong female characters are nothing new in Hindi cinema and says the industry has long celebrated powerful women on screen.

Speaking during an interaction with women officers of the Delhi Police, Rani pointed to legendary performances from earlier decades as proof that meaningful female roles have always existed. She said actresses from the past laid a solid foundation that continues to influence storytelling today.

With nearly three decades in the industry, Rani said she now feels a responsibility to carry that legacy forward. She added that in this phase of her career, she is focused on choosing stories that keep women at the center and portray them with strength and substance.

Her latest release, Mardaani 3, continues that streak, diving into another dark social reality while building on the franchise’s reputation for hard-hitting, issue-driven storytelling. (Source: IANS)