Sunny Deol Battles Hatred and Division in Teaser of ‘Batwara 1947’

MUMBAI — The teaser of the upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947 was unveiled on Saturday, offering a glimpse into a story set against the backdrop of one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history — the Partition of 1947.

The teaser presents powerful visuals of the violence, displacement and emotional upheaval that followed the division of the Indian subcontinent. At the centre of the story is Sunny Deol, who portrays a man determined to protect his family and stand against hatred during a time of widespread unrest.

The film showcases the human cost of Partition, depicting how fear and anger transformed communities while highlighting individuals who chose courage, compassion and humanity amid chaos.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol nearly three decades after their earlier collaborations that produced some of Hindi cinema’s memorable films.

The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

Set during the 1940s, the film explores the impact of Partition on ordinary people whose lives were reshaped by migration, loss and uncertainty. The makers describe the film as a story of resilience and hope emerging from one of history’s most challenging moments.

The project has also drawn attention for bringing together the creative team of Aamir Khan, composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed film Lagaan.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

The film’s portrayal of Partition has generated significant interest, with reports suggesting that its release has faced restrictions in Pakistan, adding to the anticipation surrounding the historical drama. (Source: IANS)