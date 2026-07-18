Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Sukumar and Randeep Hooda Among Top Honourees at 72nd National Film Awards

MUMBAI — Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor honour, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards announced on Saturday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Mammootty received the award for his powerful performance as Kodumon Potti in the Malayalam film Bramayugam, while Kartik Aaryan was recognised for his portrayal in the sports biopic Chandu Champion. The honour adds another milestone to Mammootty’s celebrated career and marks a major recognition for Aaryan’s performance in the acclaimed sports drama.

Yami Gautam won Best Actress for her role in Article 370, a political drama that also earned composer Shashwat Sachdev the award for Best Music Direction.

The science-fiction spectacle Kalki 2898 AD was named the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while the film also received the award for Best Production Design. The Prabhas-starrer, known for its ambitious scale and futuristic world-building, emerged as one of the major winners of the awards.

The award for Best Hindi Film went to Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, starring Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the inspiring journey of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Director Sukumar was honoured with the National Award for Best Screenplay for Pushpa 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Telugu film franchise. Actor-director Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Director award for Swatantryaveer Savarkar.

The dance and choreography category recognised Stree 2, which won the Best Choreography award.

The 72nd National Film Awards recognise outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for films released in 2024. The winners were selected by an 11-member Central Jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj, following a review of entries from across the country.

Organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the National Film Awards are among India’s most prestigious film honours and recognise artistic and technical excellence through a formal jury-based selection process.

The date for the awards ceremony has not yet been announced. The presentation is traditionally held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where the President of India confers the honours on the winners.

The 72nd edition highlights the diversity of Indian cinema, recognising achievements across Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and other regional film industries while celebrating performances, storytelling and technical innovation. (Source: IANS)