Niti Aayog Proposes Global Licensing Framework to Expand Ayurveda

New Delhi — Niti Aayog has unveiled a strategic roadmap aimed at accelerating Ayurveda’s global expansion through a more coordinated licensing and regulatory framework.

The government think tank said wider international adoption of the traditional medicine system could create significant opportunities in healthcare, wellness products and medical tourism while strengthening India’s position as a global leader in traditional medicine.

In its report, “Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global,” Niti Aayog said Ayurveda is already a recognized and regulated medical system in India and has expanded internationally through government initiatives, bilateral cooperation and academic partnerships.

Ayurveda is formally recognized in nearly 30 countries through licensing arrangements, academic collaborations and inclusion in national health policies, according to the report. However, its global presence remains uneven and requires a structured strategy to improve accessibility and acceptance.

The roadmap is organized around three pillars — availability, acceptability and propagation. It covers workforce development, manufacturing, exports, research, education, regulatory compliance, insurance coverage, cultural adaptation, branding and global visibility.

Niti Aayog said Ayurveda could generate substantial economic benefits by expanding markets for health products, wellness services and medical value travel.

The report was developed using secondary research and consultations with government ministries, regulators, industry associations, academic institutions, research organizations, manufacturers, service providers and international groups.

India has more than 355,000 trained Ayurveda practitioners, but about 95% of them remain in the country, limiting access to qualified professionals overseas, the report said.

Ayurvedic products are exported to about 150 countries, with exports rising from $1.09 billion in 2014 to $2.16 billion in 2023.

However, regulatory restrictions mean that many Ayurvedic products are marketed internationally as dietary supplements rather than medicines, limiting exports of finished pharmaceutical products.

Ayurveda-related research is now conducted in nearly 70 countries, supported by international institutional partnerships and the World Health Organization’s Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar.

India has also awarded scholarships to 277 international students from 32 countries and established Ayush academic chairs at universities abroad. The report noted, however, that globally standardized Ayurveda curricula are still under development. (Source: IANS)