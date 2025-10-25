Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Film 24-Hour Non-Stop Climax for ‘Jatadhara’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — The upcoming supernatural drama Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is set to hit theatres in Hindi and Telugu on November 7. The film’s team has revealed that the lead actors shot the intense climax sequence non-stop for 24 hours over multiple days — one of the most challenging portions of the production.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara combines mythology, black magic, ancient curses, and a mystic treasure hunt — culminating in what the makers describe as a battle between light and darkness.

Producer Shivin Narang highlighted the scale and difficulty of the sequence, calling it “the soul of the film.”

“The climax is where two powerful forces of light and darkness collide. We wanted it to feel raw, real, and larger than life,” Narang said. “What Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have done is beyond dedication — it’s devotion. They shot continuously for 24 hours over three days, giving everything physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The film recently gained buzz after the release of its trailer. Actor Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha’s husband, praised her performance in a post on Instagram, writing: “My wife surprising the world with her versatility again! I always said she has a little devil in her… turns out Jatadhara made it official. Best wishes to the entire team.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers. Divya Vijay serves as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer. The film’s music and soundscape are curated by Zee Music Co.

Jatadhara releases in theatres on November 7, 2025, in both Hindi and Telugu. (Source: IANS)