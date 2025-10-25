Censor Board Clears Vishnu Vishal’s Investigative Thriller Aaryan for Release with U/A Certificate

- Advertisement -

Chennai— The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Praveen K’s upcoming investigative thriller Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal, with a U/A certificate, paving the way for its theatrical release on October 31.

Announcing the certification on X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu Vishal Studioz — which has produced the film in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh — wrote: “From ‘Under Investigation’ to U/A. Aaryan — cleared, certified, and coming to theatres on October 31.”

The film, billed as a gripping investigative action thriller, features Vishnu Vishal as a police officer assigned to track down a serial killer played by Selvaraghavan. The killer taunts the police by revealing the name of his next victim one hour before each murder, triggering a tense cat-and-mouse chase.

Aaryan also stars Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abishek Joseph George.

Directed by Praveen K, the film’s story is co-written by Manu Anand, who previously directed FIR, also starring Vishnu Vishal. The cinematography is by Harish Kannan, music by Sam CS, editing by San Lokesh, and stunt choreography by Stunt Silva.

Vishnu Vishal had earlier shared that the project holds personal significance, as the title shares his son’s name. “My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me,” he said during the film’s launch in September 2022.

Aaryan is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025. (Source: IANS)