Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Harshhvardhan Singh Deo Team Up for Comedy of Errors in ‘Jassi Weds Jassi’ Trailer

Mumbai– The trailer of the upcoming comedy film Jassi Weds Jassi was unveiled on Thursday, offering audiences a peek into the lighthearted chaos that drives the story.

Featuring Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, and Harshhvardhan Singh Deo in lead roles, the trailer hints at a nostalgic, laughter-filled ride set in the late 1990s. The makers shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption: “One name. Endless chaos. Love, laughter and a twist that changes everything! #JassiWedsJassiTrailer Out NOW! #JassiWedsJassi IN CINEMAS 7th November!”

Set in Haldwani, the film revolves around Jassi (played by Harshhvardhan Singh Deo), a romantic young man who believes he has found his perfect match in another Jassi (Rehmat Rattan). However, a mistaken identity leads to a chain of comic misunderstandings that spiral out of control.

Ranvir Shorey plays a well-meaning but confused romantic caught in the mix-up, while Sikandar Kher brings his trademark charm as the troublemaker. The film also stars Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, and Grusha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Sikandar Kher said, “Sometimes, one name can turn a love story into a comedy of errors — and that’s what makes Jassi Weds Jassi so much fun. It’s emotional, funny, and very real.”

Ranvir Shorey added, “It’s that kind of story where a small mix-up snowballs into complete madness. I’ve always enjoyed working on films that you can rewatch and laugh at again and again.”

Harshhvardhan Singh Deo described the film as “a story that captures the innocence of first love and the chaos that comes with it.”

Directed by Paran Bawa, Jassi Weds Jassi is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025. (Source: IANS)