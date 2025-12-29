Study Suggests ChatGPT May Help Reduce Mental Health Stigma, Not Replace Care

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT may help reduce mental health stigma for people who are reluctant to seek traditional, face-to-face support, according to a new study, though researchers stress that such tools are not a replacement for professional care.

The study, conducted by researchers at an Australian university, examined how people use ChatGPT for personal mental health support and how effective they perceive it to be in addressing stigma-related concerns. The researchers surveyed 73 individuals who had turned to the chatbot to discuss mental health issues.

According to the findings, users who believed the AI tool was effective were more likely to feel less concerned about being judged by others. Researchers said this reduction in anticipated stigma — the fear of negative judgment or discrimination — appears to be a key reason some people are drawn to AI-based conversations for mental health support.

Stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to seeking mental health care, often worsening symptoms and discouraging individuals from reaching out for help. The study looked at both anticipated stigma and self-stigma, which involves internalizing negative stereotypes that can undermine confidence and reduce willingness to seek support.

Participants who viewed ChatGPT as helpful were more inclined to use it regularly and reported feeling less anxious about external judgment. Researchers noted that the anonymity and privacy offered by AI chatbots may make it easier for some people to open up about sensitive issues.

As AI tools become more widely accessible, their use for private discussions around mental health is increasing, even though they were not designed specifically for therapeutic purposes.

The researchers cautioned, however, that reliance on AI comes with ethical and practical concerns. They warned that chatbot responses can sometimes be inaccurate or inappropriate and emphasized that users should approach AI-based mental health tools with caution and critical thinking.

The study’s authors called for further research to better understand how artificial intelligence can safely and responsibly complement existing mental health services, rather than replace professional care. (Source: IANS)