Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, and more…

Salman Khan Thanks Fans for Love as He Turns 60

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday by thanking fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming love and support he received.

Sharing a photo on social media, the actor wrote that the messages and blessings meant a great deal to him, wishing everyone health and happiness in return. The post showed Khan in a casual look, wearing a hat and gray T-shirt.

Khan celebrated his birthday on December 27 with a grand party at his Panvel farmhouse, attended by close family members and several film industry friends. He also received a flood of birthday wishes from across Bollywood.

Earlier in the day, the actor surprised fans by taking a relaxed motorcycle ride around his farmhouse, skipping his usual armored vehicle while security followed at a distance.

Kajol Wishes Twinkle Khanna on Birthday, Calls Her ‘Partner in Crime’

MUMBAI, India — Actress Kajol marked Twinkle Khanna’s birthday with a warm and playful message on social media, calling her longtime friend her “partner in crime.”

Sharing a candid photo of the two together, Kajol posted a simple birthday wish highlighting their close bond. The image, featuring both women dressed in black, was taken from their talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” which wrapped up its first season in November.

Twinkle Khanna turned 52 on December 29 and received an outpouring of birthday wishes from friends and family. The former actress, who debuted in Bollywood in the mid-1990s, later stepped away from films to focus on writing and entrepreneurship. She is married to actor Akshay Kumar, and the couple have two children.

Khushi Kapoor Calls Sister Anshula the ‘Best Human’ in Birthday Wish

MUMBAI, India — Actress Khushi Kapoor marked sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday with a heartfelt message, calling her the “best human” in a sweet social media post.

Sharing a photo of the two embracing at what appeared to be a celebration, Khushi posted the affectionate wish on Instagram Stories, capturing a candid moment between the sisters.

Anshula, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie, recently celebrated her pre-wedding festivities, with Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor actively involved. Anshula later shared an emotional note thanking her sisters for their quiet support and unconditional love.

Anshula Kapoor is set to marry Rohan Thakkar, whom she met in 2022. The couple got engaged in New York after three years together.

Ira Khan Opens Up About Ongoing Body Image Struggles

MUMBAI, India — Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has spoken candidly about her ongoing struggles with body image, describing the experience as “a little scary” but necessary to talk about.

In a recent social media post, Ira said she has been grappling with feelings about her weight and fitness since 2020, adding that she continues to work through her relationship with food and self-image. She noted that while she does not have a diagnosed eating disorder, sharing her experiences feels important both for herself and for others who may relate.

In an accompanying video, Ira said her body image issues have affected her confidence, relationships, work, and overall self-worth, sometimes as intensely as her past struggles with depression. She acknowledged that discussing this topic is harder for her than speaking about her mental health but hopes that opening up will help her process it.

Ira has previously been open about her battle with depression and the challenges of navigating mental health despite coming from a privileged background.

Chitrangda Singh Says Meaningful Roles, Not Volume, Keep Her Work Memorable

MUMBAI, India — Actress Chitrangda Singh says she feels grateful that even a limited body of work has stayed with audiences, emphasizing that impact matters more than screen time.

Reflecting on her career and recent projects, including Housefull 5, Parikrama, and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Singh said memorable performances are built on depth rather than numbers. She noted that sometimes even a single well-crafted scene can leave a lasting impression.

While acknowledging the importance of visibility in the industry, Singh said quality ultimately endures. She added that good work tends to lead to more meaningful opportunities over time.

Speaking about Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Singh said the film offered a refreshing take on female representation in the noir genre, moving away from predictable portrayals. She credited the writing for allowing nuanced characters rather than obvious stereotypes.

Singh said she remains thankful that “jitna bhi kaam kiya,” audiences have remembered it, reinforcing her belief that strong performances stand the test of time.

Ranveer Singh’s Support Gave Me Confidence on ‘Dhurandhar’ Sets, Says Krystle D’Souza

MUMBAI, India — Actress Krystle D’Souza has shared how working with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Dhurandhar became a major confidence booster for her.

Speaking about her experience, Krystle said Ranveer’s focus and dedication during filming left a strong impression, while his energy and encouragement off-camera helped her feel comfortable and confident, especially during the launch of her song Shararat.

Krystle, who features in the song alongside Ayesha Khan, said the opportunity turned out to be far bigger than she initially expected. She added that simply being part of a film with such a strong ensemble cast felt like a dream and a significant milestone in her career.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5 and features a large cast of prominent actors. (Source: IANS)