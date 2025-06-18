Study Finds Increased Social Activity May Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer’s, Not a Protective Factor

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– While social isolation has long been recognized as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests that a busier social life could actually signal the early onset of the neurodegenerative condition.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Boston University analyzed the social behaviors and genetic data of over 500,000 individuals in the UK Biobank, with an average age of 56. Their findings challenge conventional thinking about Alzheimer’s and social engagement.

Surprisingly, those with a higher genetic risk for Alzheimer’s reported being less isolated, participating in a broader range of social activities, and enjoying stronger family relationships compared to those with lower risk. The data revealed no significant differences in feelings of loneliness, quality of friendships, or levels of emotional support between the two groups.

“At the earliest stage, Alzheimer’s doesn’t appear to make people withdraw socially — in fact, their social lives may even expand,” said Dr. Ashwin Kotwal, co-senior author from UCSF. “It’s unclear whether they are becoming more sociable themselves or if their friends and family are rallying around them after noticing subtle changes.”

The findings complicate the widely held belief that social connectedness protects against cognitive decline by building “cognitive reserve” — the brain’s resilience to aging and dementia. While social ties may still help delay symptoms, the study suggests that increased sociability alone may not be a straightforward protective factor.

In addition to genetics, the study reaffirms that modifiable risk factors — including physical inactivity, uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, poor sleep, depression, smoking, and certain medications — play a significant role in Alzheimer’s development. Experts estimate that up to 30% of Alzheimer’s cases may be linked to such lifestyle-related risks.

In a related development, another recent study from Japan’s National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST) found that late-life mood disorders (LLMDs), such as depression, bipolar disorder, and mania after age 40, could be early indicators of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s. The study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, identified abnormal tau protein — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s and related diseases — in the brains of participants with LLMDs.

These emerging findings underscore the complexity of Alzheimer’s and highlight the need for further research into the subtle, early behavioral and psychological signs that may precede cognitive decline. (Source: IANS)